Evil parents locked their autistic son in the attic and allowed him to starve to 6 stone while surrounded by feces and vomit.

A COURT HEARED THAT AN EVIL couple locked their autistic son in an attic and starved him to six stone while surrounded by poo and vomit.

Matthew Langley, 22, was kept locked up in the attic of Lorna Hewitt’s family home for seven months before he was discovered “close to death.”

The twisted couple was recently convicted of false imprisonment.

When Matthew was finally discovered inside the vomit and faeces-covered room at the house in Sheffield, South Yorks, he was severely dehydrated and weighed only six stone.

The Hewitts denied holding him captive for seven months at their home, but after a trial at Sheffield Crown Court, both were found guilty.

The couple was also found guilty of causing or allowing serious physical harm to a vulnerable adult.

Paramedics discovered Matthew severely underweight, dehydrated, and “with his life hanging in the balance,” according to the court.

The ambulance service was called to the home in Sheffield, South Yorks., in the early hours of June 2, 2020, according to prosecutor Nicholas Campbell QC.

According to the prosecutor, Matthew was rushed to a hospital intensive care unit in a “pitiable state” with abrasions indicating he had been moving around on all fours.

It was revealed that he had suffered kidney damage as a result of high sodium levels caused by severe dehydration.

“His sodium levels were dangerously high,” Mr Campbell continued.

They were 180 cm long.

“They were so high that they could kill him by shutting down his brain.”

There is a real risk of death if your blood pressure rises above 145.

“The injuries were examined by a Home Office pathologist, who said the abrasions and bruises were consistent with Matthew crawling on all fours over objects in his path,” according to the report.

According to the court, police discovered feces and vomit all over Matthew’s attic bedroom, as well as buzzing flies, a foul odor, and a key on the outside of the door.

Mr Campbell said that when Matthew was discovered, he weighed only six stone and had irritable bowel syndrome, incontinence, arthritis, and learning difficulties.

He weighed eight and a half stone seven months prior, in November 2019, the court heard.

Matthew, on the other hand, made a good physical recovery, according to Mr Campbell, thanks to the hard work of medical professionals, and when he was discharged from the hospital, he weighed 55kg.

Craig Hewitt claimed Matthew had been fed and ate in his room after his wife Lorna discovered him upstairs lying on the floor.

He also claimed that after the police discovered a key…

