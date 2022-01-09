Ex-adviser to Nazarbayev blames the protests in Kazakhstan on “law enforcement traitors.”

Ex-adviser to Nazarbayev blames Kazakh protests on “law enforcement traitors.”

According to Yermukhamet Yertysbayev, the goal of the protests is to overthrow President Tokayev.

SULTAN NUR, KAZAKHSTAN

On Saturday, a former adviser to Kazakhstan’s founding president, Nursultan Nazarbayev, blamed “law enforcement traitors” for the country’s ongoing protests.

“These protests would not have been possible without the support of traitors in the highest levels of government, especially in law enforcement,” Yermukhamet Yertysbayev told Habar-24, a local television station.

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev is being deposed, he said.

“Do you think the most guarded building in the country, the National Security Committee, is easily seized by terrorists? This could only happen if the people responsible for the country’s national security turned a blind eye?” he asked, claiming that security units were ordered to withdraw from the region 40 minutes before the attack on Almaty Airport.

Karim Massimov, the former head of Kazakhstan’s National Security Committee, was detained early Saturday on suspicion of treason, according to the committee.

Massimov, who was appointed in 2016, was fired in January.

As nationwide protests continued, Tokayev ranked 6th.

Over the last week, protests against rising LPG prices have devolved into massive riots across Kazakhstan.

According to the country’s interior minister, 4,266 people have been detained so far, including citizens of neighboring countries.

During the ongoing unrest, at least 18 security officers and 26 protesters have died, according to the Kazakh Interior Ministry.

Tokayev retaliated by declaring a state of emergency in Almaty, the commercial capital, and the oil-rich Mangystau region, from which the protests spread across the country.