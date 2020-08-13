Ex-AOA Member Mina Deletes Instagram To ‘Focus On Treatment’ After Alarming Post

K-pop singer Mina, a former member of the group AOA, deleted her Instagram account after issuing an apology on social media for her recent controversial post.

After fans noticed that her social media page was gone, a source from the K-pop star’s management, Woori Actors, told South Korea newspaper Hankook Ilbo that Mina had taken down her own Instagram account.

“It appears that Kwon Mina deleted her social media account herself,” the insider said. “It was not a measure taken by the agency. Kwon Mina has decided to focus on her treatment, and it seems that she came to the conclusion that she should delete her social media account.”

This came a day after the former member of the all-girl group AOA took to social media to apologize to fans and supporters who became worried after she posted a troubling photo and message. Mina wrote that she felt she had “disappointed them again” in a lengthy post on Tuesday that was shared on news portal Naver before she took down her page.

Mina was apologetic toward the people who were hurt by the disturbing photo of her cut wrist that she had posted. The singer also revealed that she met with Han Sung Ho, the chairman of her former management FNC, and said that she felt his sincerity during their conversation.

“I just really regret that it’s turned out like this.. To my fans who worried about me, my acquaintances, my family.. and to the AOA fans who must be going through a hard time because of me, I’m so sorry,” Mina wrote. “I’m going to reflect and work hard at treatment so that this doesn’t happen again.. I’m really sorry.”

Mina caused alarm on Saturday, Aug. 8, after she uploaded a photo of her wrist and a long message that began with, “I don’t want to go with a sense of injustice,” Soompi reported.

The singer went on to address AOA members Shin Ji-min and Kim Seol-hyun and the FNC chairman, advising them to “live well.” Mina claimed that her former group and company “cornered a healthy person until she died.”

In the post, the K-pop star also asked for her family to be compensated for psychological damage, saying, “After all, you don’t care about anything but money.” Mina alleged that she wasn’t paid properly and that she had been an illegal trainee for eight years.

Shortly after the post, Woori Actors said that it has contacted authorities to check on the matter. In an update, the agency told media outlets that Mina is receiving treatment at a hospital and is not in danger.

Back in July, Mina shared posts revealing that she had been bullied by other members of the K-pop group, namely Jimin, who then wrote an apology. The latter left AOA after the controversy.