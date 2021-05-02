Ex-Argentina midfielder Cagna takes charge of Bolivia’s Wilstermann

LA PAZ, May 1 (Xinhua) — Former Argentina international midfielder Diego Cagna has been named head coach of Bolivian top flight club Wilstermann for the rest of the 2021 season.

The 51-year-old replaces Mauricio Soria, who was sacked last Monday following a poor run of results.

“We have the immense satisfaction of presenting our new manager, Diego Cagna, who will today start working to take us back to the top, where we belong,” the club said in a statement.

Cagna’s first game in charge will be a visit to Atletico Palmaflor in Bolivia’s top division on Sunday.

Wilstermann are currently 14th in the 16-team league standings with just one win from five matches.

Cagna has been out of work since parting ways with Argentina’s Instituto Cordoba in 2019. As a player he represented Boca Juniors and Villarreal, among other clubs, and was capped 19 times for Argentina’s national team. Enditem