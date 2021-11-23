As ex-brands parade attack suspect ‘SICK,’ Darrell Brooks is a convicted sex offender who fathered a child with a 15-year-old girl.

According to his ex-girlfriend, who he tried to run over earlier this month, DARRELL Brooks, the man identified by police as the driver of an SUV that plowed through a parade in Wisconsin, is a convicted sex offender with a “sick” past.

Brooks, 39, has an open arrest warrant in Nevada dating from 2016 for failing to obey sexual offender laws. He is the only person of interest in the case after police shot at a car that slammed into marchers in the Waukesha parade attack.

Brooks was convicted in 2006 of having consensual sex with a 15-year-old girl and fathering a child with her, according to the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office.

He was sentenced to probation, but was arrested in 2016 for violating sex offender laws, jumped bail, and has been wanted ever since.

The sheriff’s office has an active warrant for his arrest and believes he is in Wisconsin, but no confirmation has been received.

Brooks was involved “in a domestic disturbance” just minutes before the tragic event, according to Waukesha Chief Daniel Thompson.

“There’s no evidence that this is a terrorist attack,” Thompson said.

“We’re certain he did it on his own.”

In light of policing naming Brooks as their sole person of interest in the parade attack that killed at least five people and injured dozens more, a former girlfriend warns that he has a dark past.

Brooks has a long criminal history in Wisconsin, with public records indicating that he recently posted a cash bond in connection with domestic violence charges against his former girlfriend on Friday.

Resisting or obstructing an officer, bail jumping, endangering the safety of others with domestic-abuse assessments, disorderly conduct with a domestic-abuse assessment, and battery are among the charges.

Brooks should not be released on “inappropriately low” bail of (dollar)1,000, according to the Milwaukee County District Attorney, given his previous charges, the most recent of which stems from a domestic violence incident on November 2.

Brooks pleaded not guilty to those charges after a woman with whom he had a child told police he intentionally ran her over in his car after a fight.

The Daily Beast obtained the criminal complaint, which states that “an officer observed tire tracks on [the woman’s]left pants leg” as well as blood on her face, prompting them to take her to the hospital.

The woman, who dated Brooks as a teenager and requested anonymity for safety reasons, said she…

