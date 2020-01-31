Infosurhoy

Ex-Brazil international midfielder Neves joins Gremio

0
By on News

RIO DE JANEIRO, Jan. 28 (Xinhua) — Former Brazil international midfielder Thiago Neves has joined Gremio as a free agent, the Brazilian Serie A club’s sixth signing of the new year.

The 34-year-old agreed to personal terms of a one-year contract after parting ways with Gremio’s top-flight rivals Cruzeiro in December.

“He arrived in Porto Alegre on Monday for a medical [and]… his official presentation will occur soon,” Gremio said in a statement.

Neves joins goalkeeper Vanderlei, midfielder Lucas Silva and full-backs Victor Ferraz, Luis Manuel Orejuela and Caio Henrique in Gremio’s group of new arrivals this year.

Gremio finished fourth in the 2019 Brazilian Serie A standings, 25 points behind champions Flamengo.

Neves has been capped seven times for Brazil’s national team and his club career has included spells at Hamburg, Fluminense and Flamengo.

Share.

About Author

Related Posts

Leave A Reply