Ex-Brazil international midfielder Neves joins Gremio

RIO DE JANEIRO, Jan. 28 (Xinhua) — Former Brazil international midfielder Thiago Neves has joined Gremio as a free agent, the Brazilian Serie A club’s sixth signing of the new year.

The 34-year-old agreed to personal terms of a one-year contract after parting ways with Gremio’s top-flight rivals Cruzeiro in December.

“He arrived in Porto Alegre on Monday for a medical [and]… his official presentation will occur soon,” Gremio said in a statement.

Neves joins goalkeeper Vanderlei, midfielder Lucas Silva and full-backs Victor Ferraz, Luis Manuel Orejuela and Caio Henrique in Gremio’s group of new arrivals this year.

Gremio finished fourth in the 2019 Brazilian Serie A standings, 25 points behind champions Flamengo.

Neves has been capped seven times for Brazil’s national team and his club career has included spells at Hamburg, Fluminense and Flamengo.