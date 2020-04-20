Ex-Brazil striker Jo open to Corinthians return

RIO DE JANEIRO, April 18 (Xinhua) — Former Brazil international striker Jo has left open the possibility of returning to his former club Corinthians, but ruled out a move this year.

The 33-year-old is currently contracted to the Japanese top flight club Nagoya Grampus, whom he joined from Corinthians in January 2018 for 11 million euros.

“I can’t be talking about any future plans now because nobody knows when football will return,” the Estado de S.Paulo quoted Jo as saying on Saturday.

“We’ll see what happens but maybe next year we can think about it. It will depend on how the coronavirus situation unfolds because it is disrupting the lives of everyone, in and outside of football,” the former Manchester City player added.

Jo, who has scored 33 goals in 74 matches for Nagoya Grampus, has had two previous spells with Corinthians, scoring a combined total of 42 goals in 167 matches for the Brazilian club. Enditem