Ex-Brazil striker Luis Fabiano hospitalized with coronavirus

RIO DE JANEIRO, March 24 (Xinhua) — Former Brazil international striker Luis Fabiano has been admitted to hospital with COVID-19, his management team said on Wednesday.

Fabiano, who tested positive for the virus last week, is under observation in a general ward of a Sao Paulo hospital after initially self-isolating at home.

“He has had symptoms related to the illness and [his]doctor … advised him to go to hospital for closer monitoring,” a press spokesperson said in a statement, adding that the 40-year-old’s condition was stable.

Later, Fabiano moved to reassure fans that he would be fine.

“Thank you for your concern, positive messages and prayers,” Fabiano said on Twitter. “I’m in hospital now but I’m okay and receiving good care. Hopefully I’ll be out soon.”

Fabiano was capped 45 times for Brazil in a career that included spells at Sao Paulo, Porto, Sevilla, and Tianjin Quanjian, among other clubs. Enditem