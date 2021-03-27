Ex-Brazil striker Luis Fabiano leaves hospital after coronavirus fight

SAO PAULO, March 25 (Xinhua) — Former Brazil international striker Luis Fabiano was discharged from hospital on Thursday after a battle with COVID-19.

The 40-year-old was admitted to a Sao Paulo clinic earlier this week after initially self-isolating at home following a positive test.

“Battle beaten! And this was one of the toughest I’ve ever faced,” Fabiano, whose career included spells at Sao Paulo, Porto, Sevilla, and Tianjin Quanjian, said on social media.

“When you are healthy, you pursue your goals no matter how difficult they may be, but when something affects your health, you lose control of things and the fight is much more complicated.”

Fabiano urged Brazilians to take the pandemic seriously as it takes a severe toll on the South American country. Local health authorities have reported more than 12.3 million positive cases of the virus with over 300,000 deaths.

Another high-profile former Brazilian footballer grappling with the virus is 1994 World Cup-winning left-back Claudio “Branco” Leal.

The 56-year-old was last week admitted to an intensive care unit at a Rio de Janeiro hospital but has since been moved to a normal ward after showing signs of improvement. Enditem