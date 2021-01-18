Ex-Brazil striker Souza on target as Gremio hold Palmeiras

SAO PAULO, Jan. 15 (Xinhua) — Former Brazil international striker Diego Souza scored late to earn Gremio a 1-1 draw at Palmeiras in Brazil’s Serie A championship on Friday.

The hosts took the lead just after the half-hour mark when Raphael Veiga’s close-range effort rolled into the net despite taking a deflection off goalkeeper Weverton’s gloves.

Souza put the hosts on level terms in the 88th minute by thumping in a header after a Luiz Fernando cross from the right byline.

The result left Gremio fourth in the 20-team standings, six points behind leaders Sao Paulo, with both teams having nine matches left in the season.

Palmeiras are sixth, eight points adrift of Sao Paulo but with a game in hand. Enditem