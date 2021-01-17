Ex-Chile boss Pizzi in line for Racing job

BUENOS AIRES, Jan. 14 (Xinhua) — Former Chile and Saudi Arabia manager Juan Antonio Pizzi is poised to take charge of Argentina’s Racing Club, according to media reports in the South American country.

The 52-year-old has agreed in principle to a 12-month contract and an announcement confirming the deal is expected within days, the TyC Sports news outlet said on Thursday.

Racing have been looking for a new manager since the resignation of Sebastian Beccacece in December.

Pizzi, a former striker for Barcelona and Spain’s national team, has been out of work since October 2019, when he was sacked by San Lorenzo after a poor run of results.

The high point of Pizzi’s 16-year managerial career came in 2016 when he led Chile to glory in the centenary edition of the Copa America. Enditem