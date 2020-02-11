Ex England star Alex Scott says she has ‘earned her place’ as TV footie pundit

The Strictly Come Dancing star said people who knocked her made her laugh because they are making excuses for their failure

Alex Scott insists she has earned her place as a TV football pundit.

The ex-England star said she had not been “pushed” as part of a BBC agenda to promote women.

While she was still playing professionally for Arsenal she said she was already planning for life after football by doing a media degree.

She did work experience with Sky Sports after training.

The Strictly star, who won 140 caps for the Lionesses, said people who knocked her made her laugh because they ‘want to get there’ but are ‘making excuses’ for failing.

Alex, 35, said: “I retired from football and then I end up talking about football on TV and everyone says I’m only there because I’m ticking a box because I’m female.

“But that’s why I did my degree so no-one can say that I’m only there because I’m ticking a box or because I know someone there.

“I actually worked for it.

“I remember being at the 2015 World Cup and what no-one knew is that I was doing a media degree as well as playing professionally at Arsenal because I was already planning for life after football.

“We were just about to go out and play our first game of the World Cup against France and the night before I was sending in my dissertation to university.

“I did so much work experience and placements that no-one knew about.

“I’d be leaving the training ground, quickly having lunch and then going to Sky Sports and be sitting and working.

“I’ve earned my place to be on TV. Even now I get: ‘The BBC has an agenda, they’re pushing me.’

“Those people make me laugh because they’re the people that want to get there but they’re making excuses.’’

The former right back won five Premier League titles and the Uefa Champions League.