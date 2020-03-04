Ex-Everton ball boy gives away club secrets on Southall and ‘Kendall out’ posters

EXCLUSIVE: Paul Bell tells Starsport his brilliant tales from when he was a ball boy during Everton’s glory days in the 80s, including stories on Howard Kendall and Neville Southall

Everton fan Paul Bell had a ringside seat for the club’s 1980s glory days before jetting off to a new life in Australia.

The 49-year-old now works in freight forwarding in Sydney but back when he was a schoolboy he had a dream job as a ball boy at Goodison Park.

Howard Kendall’s famous team of the time won two league titles, the FA Cup and a European Cup Winners’ Cup in a glittering spell for the Toffees, making Wembley their second home.

And Bell was there to see it all, from the highs of beating Bayern Munich to the lows of the 1983 season just before things began to turn. This is his story.

“In my first season things weren’t going too well for Howard,” he told Starsport. “I remember the 0-0 with Coventry in December when a load of leaflets got thrown on with ‘Kendall Out’ on them.

“Howard came out of the dug-out and said to me: ‘Can you get rid of this f * g sh*t?’ I looked at it and I couldn’t believe it. I loved Everton with all my heart. I didn’t want to see Kendall go, even though the team wasn’t really doing anything.

“But it turned out my cousin’s husband printed them! I wouldn’t speak to him for a long time after that. If we knew then what we knew now he’d never have done it though.

“They were everywhere. All over the pitch. We had to go on at half time and clear them off.”

Bell got the job through his mum, a Liverpool fan who worked in the Everton Supporters Club, and thought he’d won the lottery after his first game.

“We were playing Tottenham. I think they battered us,” he said. “But the Tottenham fans still had a crack at the referee and they were all throwing money on the pitch!

“At half time we had to do the divots and I picked up £7.90. I was so young I’d never seen that much money! I remember thinking: ‘This is going to be a dream job if this happens every week!’

“It didn’t though. That was my biggest haul. I had all kinds of other stuff thrown at me instead after that. Cups of tea. Drinks. The whole lot. I was always behind the Park End goal.

“The only time I wouldn’t go there was when Liverpool were playing us. They were filthy. They used to spit. Manchester United would be the same. I used to like getting the banter from the away fans though.”

Bell ended up forming close relationships with some of the players – but got off on the wrong foot with iconic Blues striker Graeme Sharp.

He said: “When we signed him there was a Players Awards night at the Supporters Club and I was stood outside waiting for autographs.

“I didn’t really know who Sharpy was, but I got his team-mate’s, Imre Varadi, and he asked me if I wanted the new guy’s. I said: ‘Who’s he?’ and he laughed at me.

“Later on, my first day as a ball boy, I went over to Sharpy and asked him if he remembered me. He said no, so I reminded him and he said: ‘I do now, you little sh*t!’ I told him I was sorry and that he was one of my favourite players.”

Neville Southall was widely regarded as the best goalkeeper in the world during the 80s and a huge fan favourite. But he wasn’t popular with everyone at Goodison…

Bell said: “There used to be a guy there called Dick. He must have been 70. He was the tea man for the team. Every game he would take the tea, on a big tray, 12 or 13 cups, and a teapot.

“Neville Southall used to time it, after his warm-up. He’d know exactly what time Dick would be walking along with that tray. And every single time without fail he’d sneak up behind him and yell ‘DICK!!’ down his earhole.

“And every time, that tray would go up in the air and there’d be crockery everywhere. This poor guy Dick never learned. The ball boys used to stand there and be cracking up.”

Southall also doubled up as a ball boy coach. Bell said: “He’d be in your ear all the time: ‘We’re losing. Get that f*cking ball back straight away. Don’t kick it in case you mishit it, just throw it to me.’ Adrian Heath was as well.

“When he did his leg after Brian Marwood smashed him, he would always sit in the dug-out anyway and he’d be into you all the time. He’d tell us to do a miss-throw if we were winning to delay the game. They were demanding. Even if they were drawing. Drawing wasn’t good enough. And you only had one ball in those days.”

Bell was one of a select few permanents who got to line up in the tunnel as the teams came out, and you can still see him on footage of the famous win over Bayern in 85, a game remembered as the greatest night in Goodison’s proud history.

Bell said: “Even talking to you about it now my hairs are standing on end. You felt part of it. Clapping the players out, patting them on the back on the way back in when they’d finished, even just mingling around them in the dressing room – because we used to help the kitman tidy up.

“The Bayern players looked devastated. You could see it in their eyes. Pure heartbreak in their faces. You had all these little moments.

“When you’re that close to the action it’s like a different way of watching football altogether. You feel part of it. You’re wearing the Everton tracksuit. You’re walking past a payer and you’re not starstruck. I’m chatting to Gary Lineker and he’s rubbing my head. Everything became so normal for us.

“I joined at 12 and I was only supposed to stay until I was 15 but embarrassingly enough I stayed until 17. I thought: ‘I can’t leave this place.’ We were winning everything and it was too good to be true. I’ll never forget it.”