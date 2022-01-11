Ex-Israeli official claims that the government isn’t serious about negotiating a prisoner swap with Hamas.

An ex-Israeli official claims that the government isn’t serious about a prisoner swap with Hamas.

In Gaza, Hamas has four Israelis detained.

JERUSALEM is the capital of Israel.

According to a resigned Israeli official, the government is not serious about a prisoner swap deal with Hamas to return Israelis held captive in Gaza by the Palestinian group.

Moshe Tal, a top negotiator on Israel’s missing soldiers in Gaza, told local radio station 103FM that he resigned because he believed the Israeli government was not serious about returning Israelis detained in Gaza.

He went on to say that Israel had missed several opportunities to recover Israelis held by Hamas in Gaza, citing a chance to reach a prisoner swap with Hamas one month after the Naftali Bennett government took office.

Egypt is facilitating talks between Israel and Hamas, the Gaza Strip’s ruling party, in order to reach an agreement on a prisoner swap.

However, no progress has been made so far.

Hamas, which rules Gaza, holds four Israelis hostage, including two soldiers captured during Israel’s summer 2014 war on the territory.

The other two are unidentified civilians who entered Gaza under mysterious circumstances.

The Palestinian group, which has not revealed details about the four Israeli hostages’ conditions, demands the release of Palestinians held in Israeli jails in exchange for Israelis held captive.

According to data compiled by organizations dedicated to prisoners’ rights, an estimated 4,600 Palestinians are held in Israeli prisons, including 41 women, 140 minors, and 440 administrative detainees.

*Ahmed Asmar is the author of this article.