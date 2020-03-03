Ex-Japan justice minister’s secretary arrested over election payment scandal

TOKYO, March 3 (Xinhua) — An aide in charge of policy for former Japanese Justice Minister Katsuyuki Kawai was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of violating Japan’s election law amid an election payments scandal involving Kawai’s wife, Anri, a ruling party lawmaker.

Hiroshima district prosecutors arrested former policy secretary Shinsuke Takaya, 43, as well as Hiroshi Tatemichi, 54, a second secretary to Liberal Democratic Party lawmaker and upper house member Anri Kawai, as well as Yugo Waki, 71, a senior official of Anri Kawai’s campaign team.

Prosecutors suspect the three of paying Anri Kawai’s campaign staff double the legal limit during her campaign for the upper house last year.

The three aides are suspected of paying a total of 2.04 million yen (18,900 U.S. dollars) to 14 campaign staffers, with the alleged payments being made between July 19-23 last year.

The payments were made during an upper house election in the Hiroshima constituency and the campaigners are believed to have been paid double the daily allowance payment limit of 15,000 yen (138 U.S. dollars) in violation of the public office election law.

The overly high payments could be considered a form of bribery, sources close to the investigation have said.

Anri Kawai won an upper house seat for the first time in the election last July. Katsuyuki Kawai, 56, is a veteran lower house lawmaker representing a constituency in Hiroshima Prefecture.

Prosecutors searched the office of the couple in their constituency and their home and have questioned the three aides as well as the campaign staff.

Sources close to the matter said that Tatemichi during previous questioning of his own volition admitted making the illegal payments.

Tatemichi during voluntary questioning told prosecutors that he was involved in providing daily allowance payments of 30,000 yen to women, known as “election warblers” who are driven around in small vans with megaphones enigmatically promoting their candidates, sources close to the matter said.

Following the Shukan Bunshun weekly magazine first reporting about the scandal, then Justice Minister Kawai resigned last October.

The pair, however, have both said they will not step down as lawmakers or LDP members.