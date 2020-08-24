Ex-Liverpool Striker Could Return To His Former Club As Barcelona Plan To Sell Him: Report

Luis Suarez could reportedly return to his former club Ajax as FC Barcelona have decided to put him up for sale this summer.

The Barcelona board had a meeting Monday and after which, chief Josep Bartomeu revealed the list of players who won’t be sold in the ongoing transfer market. The list included Lionel Messi, Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Clement Lenglet, Nelson Semedo, Frankie De Jong, Antoine Griezmann, Ousmane Dembele. Suarez, who has been associated with the Catalans since 2014, was a clear absentee.

After kickstarting his professional career in 2005, Suarez became a star at the Dutch soccer club Ajax, where he scored 111 goals in 159 competitive appearances. When Liverpool signed Suarez for $30 million during the 2011 January transfer window, he was The Reds’ most expensive signing. However, the tag remained with him only for a few hours before Liverpool signed English forward Andy Carroll for $46 million.

Suarez became an integral part of Liverpool, having played four seasons for them. Although he won just one trophy, the League Cup in 2012, Suarez is still known for single-handedly almost leading Liverpool to Premier League title win in the 2013-14 season, where The Reds ended up finishing runners up to Manchester City. At the end of that season, Barcelona announced they had signed Suarez for $99 million.

The Uruguayan striker has built a great partnership with Messi, on and off the field. He along with Messi and Neymar struck one of the best front-lines in Europe. Suarez has won several trophies with Barcelona including four La Liga titles, FIFA Club World Cup, and the Champions League. In 238 appearances for Barcelona, across tournaments, Suarez has netted 198 goals.

If Barcelona manage to sell Suarez, whose current deal with the club expires in 2021, Suarez may never register 200 goals for the Catalans.

With new coach Ronald Koeman, Barcelona are aiming to revamp the side into a young one for better results next season. According to French media outlet Foot Mercato, Suarez’s former club Ajax are monitoring the player’s transfer situation and are planning to re-sign him. That would give the 33-year-old a chance to bring the curtains down at a club that made him a superstar he is today.

Sports journalist Fabrizio Romano, who is a transfer expert in European soccer, has also reported that Ajax have contacted Suarez’s agent over the player’s return to Amsterdam ahead of the 2020-21 campaign.