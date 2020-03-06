Ex-lover of £148million EuroMillions winner Gillian Bayford reveals how she attacked him

The ex-lover who was attacked by £74million lottery winner has revealed how his abuser ‘treated him like a chihuahua in Paris Hilton’s handbag’.

Gavin Innes, 45, was twice attacked by Gillian Bayford, 47, during their fiery relationship.

He claims she would regularly lose her temper with him and fly off the handle if he disagreed with her.

Bayford, who was convicted this week of attacking him, allegedly stopped Mr Innes using her cars and used her fortune to control him.

He told The Sun: ‘The deal always felt to me like I had to please her. I felt trapped in a golden cage, like she is.’

He added that she would constantly talk about marriage and was desperate for him to have a child with her.

So much so that she vowed to give him £5million and a house in a pre-nuptial agreement.

Bayford got her large fortune after winning £148million on a EuroMillions jackpot ticket with her then husband Adrian in 2012.

They divorced the next year and she moved back to Dundee from Suffolk.

Her lawyer claimed that Mr Innes had initially targeted her to use as a ‘pension fund’.

However, he claims he had no idea that she had won the lottery when he first met her and he even paid on their first dates.

He believes that because he took time to get to know her and wasn’t interested in her for money, she wanted to control him with money.

He said: ‘I felt like Paris Hilton’s dog being carted around in a handbag.’

He added: ‘I hated it, but I stayed with her because I knew there was a good person in there somewhere and she asked me to be patient.’

Mr Innes, who is a father also from Dundee, said he met Bayford when he approached her to be a trustee for his male domestic abuse charity.

He said: ‘We went to a cafe and just talked, but we made each other laugh and there was definitely a spark. On our first date we went to a cheap carvery and I bought the cups of tea.

‘In fact, the first four or five times we met up it was me who paid for everything. There was no masterplan, we just got on.’

It was only after she turned up to meet him in an Audi SQ7 4×4 that he questioned where her money came from and she told him about her lottery win.

Within weeks their relationship became physical after Mr Innes bought her a Robbie Williams blanket for her birthday.

He said: ‘She showered me with presents. She bought me an iPhone and an Audi A3.

‘She bought me a £115,000 house and talked of setting me up as a property developer.’

But Mr Innes insists he wasn’t interested in the money.

It was after a few weeks of their relationship beginning that Bayford would start flying into an uncontrollable rage and would even get physical and push him.

Mr Innes said he felt pressured and didn’t want to hurt Bayford’s feelings so suggested the couple move in together.

It was then that she began to constantly bring up the topic of marriage.

Mr Innes said: ‘But she made everything so intense. She wanted to have everything now — she had no patience.

‘I remember once she took her car into the Audi garage for a repair. She saw a picture of a limited edition £70k RS5 in Jamiroquai green and bought it on the spot.

‘Money had completely lost its meaning to her.’

Mr Innes said that Bayford would confiscate things from him as though he were a badly-behaved child.

He said he was attacked twice during their six-month relationship, which ended in November 2017.

Although Bayford admitted both 2017 attacks, she denied ever buying vehicles for Mr Innes, claiming they were hers and she would simply let him borrow them from time to time.

She was convicted of a breach of the peace and was admonished – meaning she was able to go free with a warning from the judge.