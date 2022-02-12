Ex-Met officer claims colleagues ‘painted his face white’ as he rails against ‘canteen culture.’

As he criticizes ‘canteen culture,’ a black ex-Met officer claims that colleagues “painted his face white.”

After his colleagues painted his face white so he would “fit in,” a black ex-Met Police officer has urged Cressida Dick’s successor to address the force’s “canteen culture,” which normalizes and mocks racism.

When Gamal Turawa, the Met Police’s first openly gay black officer, worked for the force, racist remarks were dismissed as “banter,” he told Sky News.

Mr Turawa said a group of his fellow trainees came into his room a few weeks into his training and covered his face with shoe whitener before telling him, “Now you fit in.”

Mr Turawa, who served for more than 25 years as an officer, said he was left suicidal after his complaint of inappropriate behavior by a senior colleague was ignored.

He believes “institutional discrimination” remains in the force following Cressida Dick’s resignation.

“I think one of the biggest mistakes [Cressida Dick] made was to say the force is no longer institutionally racist,” Mr Turawa told Sky News.

“Changes in the Met’s culture occur in the canteens, not at the top.”

“It’s there where the culture is.”

It has no place in Scotland Yard.”

The Bafta-nominated documentary The Black Cop tells the story of his life.

After losing the Mayor of London’s support, Dame Cressida Dick said she had “no choice” but to resign as Metropolitan Police Commissioner on Thursday night.

The beleaguered Metropolitan Police Commissioner was reportedly summoned to a meeting with Sadiq Khan on Thursday afternoon to discuss her plan to reform the force following a string of scandals and allegations of a toxic workplace culture.

She, on the other hand, declined to attend and instead offered her resignation, which surprised the Home Office.

Her departure was announced just hours after she stated that she had “no intention” of resigning.

It follows a string of missteps and scandals involving the force’s racism, homophobia, and misogyny.

The investigation into the murders of two sisters, Bibaa Henry and Nicole Smallman, resulted in backlash in 2020.

Dame Cressida offered an apology to the family.

