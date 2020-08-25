Ex-Milan striker Adriano fires Palmeiras into top four

RIO DE JANEIRO, Aug. 23 (Xinhua) — Former AC Milan forward Luiz Adriano scored his second goal of the season as Palmeiras beat Santos 2-1 in the Brazilian Serie A championship on Sunday.

The 33-year-old converted from the penalty spot on the stroke of halftime after midfielder Alison Lopes was deemed to have handled Bruno Corsini’s long-range effort.

Former Chelsea midfielder Ramires gifted Santos an equalizer by turning the ball into his own net just after halftime, but the hosts regained the lead when Patrick de Paula rifled in a volley from the edge of the 18-yard box after Willian’s lofted cross.

The result catapulted Palmeiras to fourth in the 20-team standings, four points behind leaders Internacional, while Santos dropped to sixth.

Earlier, Gabriel Barbosa scored a stoppage-time penalty to hand reigning champions Flamengo a 1-1 draw with Botafogo at the Maracana stadium.

Botafogo appeared to secure their second win of the campaign after Pedro Raul’s spectacular bicycle kick in the 93rd minute.

But Marcelo Benevenuto was deemed to have used his right elbow to deflect Bruno Henrique’s last-gasp attempt from distance and Barbosa held his nerve to earn the hosts a point.

Meanwhile, a first-half goal from Pablo Teixeira fired Sao Paulo to a 1-0 victory at Sport Recife, a result that lifted the six-time Serie A champions to fifth place.

In other results on Sunday, Ceara won 2-0 at home to Bahia, hosts Vasco da Gama were held to a goalless draw by Gremio and Coritiba secured a 2-1 victory at Bragantino. Enditem