Ex-NY Assembly Speaker Silver’s corruption conviction…

NEW YORK, Jan 21 – A federal appeals court on Tuesday threw out part of former New York Assembly Speaker Sheldon Silver’s corruption conviction and ordered that he be resentenced, citing errors in his trial judge’s jury instructions.

The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Manhattan voided Silver’s conviction on three counts, and upheld his conviction on four counts. Silver had been sentenced in July 2018 to seven years in prison. (Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; editing by Jonathan Oatis)