Ex-Ohio House Speaker William Batchelder died at the age of 79, leaving a ‘positive’ legacy in the Buckeye State.

WILLIAM Batchelder, 79, was the former Speaker of the Ohio House of Representatives.

In total, he spent 38 years in the Ohio House.

Batchelder became a member of the Ohio House of Representatives for the first time in 1969.

He returned in 2007 after leaving in 1999, and in 2011, he was elected Speaker.

Due to term limits, he had to leave in 2014.

Batchelder had a wife named Alice.

They had two children and a small number of grandchildren.

There was no mention of a cause of death.

More to come…

Keep checking back at Sun Online for the most up-to-date information on this story.

The-sun.com is your one-stop shop for the latest celebrity news, sports news, true-life stories, stunning photos, and must-see video.

Follow us on Twitter at @TheUSSun or like us on Facebook at www.facebook.comTheSunUS.