Ex-Pa. trooper who is convicted loses his pension, but is entitled to a refund once the fine and restitution are paid.

Ex-Pa. trooper who is convicted loses his pension, but is entitled to a refund after fines and restitution are paid.

WILLIAMSPORT – A former state trooper’s pension rights were forfeited when he pleaded no contest to two misdemeanor charges, but Johnathan Buynak is still entitled to the (dollar)36,370 he put toward his retirement.

According to information obtained by INFOSURHOY through a Right to Know request to the State Employees Retirement System, (dollar)5,000 will be used to pay his fine and another (dollar)900 will be used for restitution.

The fine and restitution were included in the August sentence.

Judge Nancy L Butts of Lycoming County charged him with obstructing the administration of justice and impersonating a public servant on December 31.

She also put Buynak on a two-year probationary period, during which he must perform 100 hours of community service.

When a member of the retirement system is sentenced or pleads guilty or no contest to crimes related to their public employment, such as Buynak, their pension is forfeited, according to Pamela J Hile, a spokesperson for the system.

She said Wednesday that he has not asked for a refund of his donation.

Buynak, 39, has been a member of the force since September 2010.

When he was charged, he was placed on leave without pay and was fired the day he was sentenced.

His charges stem from a relationship he had with Montoursville resident Amanda Fenderson, whom he met in a bar in 2019.

Buynak was dispatched to a residence in the Hughesville area on July 26, 2019, to investigate a complaint of a forged check and an unauthorized (dollar)60 withdrawal from a debit card.

Buynak made no indication that he knew Fenderson, who had been hired as a caregiver for the couple living there a few weeks prior, according to police.

Three days later, while on duty, he went to the house and handed the owner (dollar)60, explaining that it was money from Fenderson that was being returned as part of an ongoing criminal investigation.

In August 2019, Fenderson was charged with impersonating a vice officer after she convinced Thomas E Dykstra to give her money for drug purchases.

She told Dykstra she was working with Buynak, and the trooper didn’t say anything.

As part of a plea agreement, charges of official oppression, theft, and conspiracy were dropped.