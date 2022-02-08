Ex-Pope Benedict XVI expresses regret to victims of sex abuse.

Ex-pontiff begs forgiveness but dismisses claims of cover-up.

MILAN (Reuters) –

In a letter made public today, former Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI thanked Pope Francis for his “support” in response to the report about sexual abuse by priests in Munich from 1945 to 2019.

In a February letter, Benedict wrote, “I have had great responsibilities in the Catholic Church.”

“All the more so is my pain for the abuses and errors that occurred in those various places during my mandate,” the Vatican said in a statement.

Each case of sexual abuse is heinous and irreversible.”

Benedict was accused of failing to act in four cases of priestly abuse committed between 1977 and 1982, when he was Archbishop of Munich and Freising, according to an 8,000-page report commissioned by the diocese of Munich and released in January.

Benedict gave an 82-page defense, exposing what happened in Munich during those years from his point of view and declaring himself unconcerned with the facts.

Benedict apologizes for the “great guilt” of those who commit abuses as well as those who have not faced them in the letter, which has been translated into several languages.

“I can only express my deep shame, deep sorrow, and heartfelt request for forgiveness to all the victims of sexual abuse once more.”

My heartfelt sympathies go out to the victims of sexual abuse, and I am deeply saddened by each case.”

He also responds to those who accused him of lying after he admitted to attending a meeting in 1980 where there was discussion of welcoming an abuser priest into the diocese.

“In the midst of the massive work of those days – the development of my position – an oversight regarding my participation in the chancery meeting on January 15, 1980 occurred.”

“This error, which was unfortunately confirmed, was not willed and I hope may be excused.”

I then arranged for Archbishop (Georg) Gänswein to announce it in a press statement on the 24th of January.

It in no way diminishes the care and diligence that were and remain an obvious and absolute necessity for those friends.

The fact that this oversight was used to cast a negative light on me was extremely upsetting.

