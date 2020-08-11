Ex-Porn Star Mia Khalifa Encouraged To Run For President After Lebanese Government’s Resignation

Mia Khalifa has been actively doing her part to help the Lebanese people following the massive explosion in Beirut last week, and the netizens are now encouraging her to run for president after the government of Lebanon’s resignation.

On Monday, Khalifa took to Instagram and shared another update about her home country.

“The Lebanese government has resigned,” Khalifa wrote.

“Parliament is next. By choice or by force, either way, Lebanon has had enough while simultaneously having NOTHING.”

Prior to the Lebanese government’s resignation, many were already convinced that Khalifa did more to help the Lebanese people than its own president, Michel Aoun. Thus, they teased Khalifa to run for president in her home country.

“@miakhalifa for president,” @dhanilennevald commented on Khalifa’s post on Instagram.

“Mia khalifa does more to help Lebanon than the officials of lebanon & still gets shamed for doing porn. Im just saying Mia for president #mia2020,” another fan wrote.

“You have made more for lebanon than Michel aoun and all his followers had done. Mia for president !!” @Georges88k commented.

“Mia Khalifa for President of Lebanon,” another added.

“@miakhalifa for president for real! Love from London you make me proud as a Lebanese,” @jadlbfi stated.

However, one should note that Khalifa is not qualified to run for president. The Lebanese National Pact requires its president to be Maronite Christian. Khalifa was born from a Maronite Christian family, but she is no longer practicing her religion. In addition, she was banned from her country and was disowned by her family for doing porn.

Meanwhile, in the same post, Khalifa also promoted the auction of her infamous glasses on eBay. The auction is live again after it was taken down over the weekend. The ex-porn star made the move to raise funds to help the people in Beirut. She also discouraged the people from supporting the various organizations connected to the allegedly “corrupt” Lebanese government.

“Keep sharing the links for fundraisers by the people, for the people, and DO NOT DONATE A SINGLE PENNY TO THE CORRUPT GOVERNMENT BACKED ORGANIZATIONS,” Khalifa continued.

“The ones who hoard relief money, medical supplies, and food- only to re-sell to the Lebanese people at a 150% mark up. The ones who sit behind and watch the famine, economic collapse, and displacement of their own people on tv from their vacation homes in London, France, and Australia. Ban these pigs from every country in the world until they’re forced to live the same lifestyle they’ve imposed on the people in Lebanon.”

In related news, Khalifa said that she wants to protect the young women who are thinking of joining the porn industry from “predatory contracts.” In her interview with YouTuber and comedian Anthony Padilla, Khalifa said that women should not be forced to sign a contract “right there and then.” She also suggested that there should be a third-party lawyer to review the contracts for the women joining the adult film industry.