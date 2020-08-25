Ex-Porn Star Mia Khalifa Hops On Medieval TikTok Trend With Hilarious Video

Mia Khalifa has shared a new hilarious TikTok video about Lebanese culture in her own take of the app’s medieval trend.

The former adult star made her own version of the ongoing trend on the video-sharing app of making medieval jokes to songs given a Middle Ages makeover. In her short TikTok clip, Khalifa, who is wearing a head covering and a robe, inserts herself in various old drawings and paintings with people wearing traditional garb.

“How I feel as a Lebanese person when I say ‘Shukran’ instead of ‘Merci Ktir,'” she wrote on the video.

Khalifa used the Bardcore lyric-less remix of Shakira’s “Hips Don’t Lie” in her video, which received over a million views over the weekend.

“We do be cherry picking aspects of our French colonization to perpetuate tho,” she said in the caption of the clip, which she has also shared on Instagram.

“Shukran” and “Merci Ktir” are both Arabic words that mean thank you. However, the second word was influenced by the French, who colonized Lebanon from 1920 to 1943.

Several followers found Khalifa’s post hilarious, including her fiancé, Robert Sandberg, and Swedish electropop duo Icona Pop. Lebanese comedian and commentator Ghayd Chammas also left a face with tears of joy emoji in the comments section.

Khalifa has no issue acknowledging the French influence on her home country. She recently shared a report on France’s efforts to help the Lebanese people following the massive explosion that devastated Beirut.

“France’s president doing more for Lebanon than our own president,” she wrote on Twitter.

In another video posted weeks ago, the former porn star discussed the French colonization of Lebanon and even joked about asking them to come back.

“So President Macron from France flew to Lebanon today. If some of you don’t know, Lebanon used to be colonized by France. They were our colonizers and they left, which is great,” Khalifa said, before adding, “But, honestly, come back, we miss you.”

Khalifa received flak for her video, but some also pointed out that she was only joking.

“I would rather gargle acid than beg for France to recolonize my country,” one Twitter user wrote.

“I think this was clearly a joke and a commentary on how the Lebanese government is hella corrupt so why is everyone so pressed LOOL,” another person said.