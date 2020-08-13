Ex-Porn Star Mia Khalifa Slams ‘Half Lebanese’ Shakira For Remaining Silent After Beirut Explosions

Ex-porn star Mia Khalifa has called out Shakira for not speaking out about the tragedy that struck Lebanon after devastating blasts in Beirut killed at least 171 people and wounded thousands.

On Wednesday, the TikTok star took to her Instagram Stories to put the singer on blast. Khalifa acknowledged Shakira’s donation to humanitarian relief efforts to Lebanon. However, she also pointed out that despite being “half Lebanese” and enjoying family vacations in Lebanon, Shakira chose to stay silent regarding the recent events happening in the country.

“[You] have remained silent this entire time they’ve needed your world influence most?” Khalifa wrote on a screenshot of Shakira’s Instagram page, which has over 67 million followers. “Not even your money, just your voice to raise awareness and help people understand the gravity of this tragedy.”

Shakira, whose paternal grandparents were immigrants from Lebanon, has been quite vocal about embracing her Middle Eastern heritage. She paid homage to her Lebanese roots during her highly celebrated performance with Jennifer Lopez during the Super Bowl LIV halftime show on Feb. 2.

At one point, she wiggled her tongue out to make a sound, an action that left a lot of her fans puzzled. The “tongue-wag” is called a zaghrouta and is used by women in Middle Eastern and North African cultures to “express joy and strong emotions,” CBS News reported.

In the same post, Khalifa praised The Weeknd for donating $300,000 for relief efforts in Lebanon.

For her part, the former adult star is also trying to help the victims of the Beirut explosions by spreading awareness and auctioning off her “infamous” glasses on eBay.

“The infamous Mia Khalifa glasses – Auction. 100 percent of proceeds will benefit @lebaneseredcross and their tireless efforts in Beirut,” Khalifa wrote in a now-deleted post on Instagram.

Within a few days, the bid reached over $99,000, but eBay took the auction down due to some issues.

Once the listing for Khalifa’s glasses went live again, however, it quickly reached $100,000. To celebrate, the social media star shared two snaps of her reaction to the good news.

“The moment when I found out the auction was at $100K again. LETS GET EVEN MORE MONEY TO THE @lebaneseredcross,” Khalifa said.