Ex-Porn Star Mia Khalifa Wants To Protect Young Women Against ‘Predatory Contracts’ In Porn Industry

Mia Khalifa opened up about the contracts in the adult entertainment industry and suggested some ways to protect the young women who are interested in doing porn.

Khalifa recently sat for an interview with YouTuber and comedian Anthony Padilla. The latter asked the ex-porn star what she would do if she could change the laws to make it safer for the people out there.

“I just want to protect the young women who wanna go in this industry,” Khalifa responded.

“I think that it should be illegal to force a woman to sign a contract right there and then.”

Upon hearing Khalifa’s response, Padilla asked if she and other porn actresses were forced to sign a contract. Khalifa said that they were not forced literally, but the bosses would put the contract in front of them and tell them, “This is your contract sign it.”

“They’re not holding a gun into my head but its intimidating in a sense that I’m 21 and there’s four men around me,” she explained.

Khalifa found the scene intimidating especially that she had a lot of personal stuff going on in her head. At the time she just left her family, was leaving a toxic marriage and felt that the world hated her, so she felt manipulated into signing the contract because she wasn’t given enough time to think about it.

“If a billion dollar corporation wants a woman to sign away her body’s rights, they should be forced to hire a third party attorney to review her contract for her,” Khalifa continued.

When Padilla asked Khalifa if she has a message to young women who are planning to join the porn industry, she responded immediately by saying, “Own your content.”

“Own all of your content. Do not work with any of these production companies that promise you the world and offer you nothing,” she continued.

“Like these girls are making bank on only fans and it’s three buttons away to take everything down if they choose to in the future.”

Padilla noticed that Khalifa was very specific about her issues with the contracts and the latter agreed. She made it clear that she is not against the porn industry, but she is against the “predatory contracts.”

“I am not against the porn industry, I am against these predatory contracts,” the ex-porn star said.

In June, Khalifa parodied the porn industry in one video she shared on Instagram. In the clip, she is seen holding a glass which she tags as “standard=rhetoric.” She then acts as if she is about to drink it but doesn’t like the smell, so she puts it down while acting like she is choking or about to puke.

The camera then zooms in on the drink and the caption “abusive contracts” appears in the clip. The camera pans away to a can of drink where the content of the glass presumably came from.

“An industry worth $15B that can’t be bothered to protect the women they profit off,” Khalifa’s final message in the video read.