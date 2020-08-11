Ex-Porn Star Mia Khalifa’s Auction Gets $100K Bid, Twitter Worried About ‘Fake Bids’

Mia Khalifa’s infamous glasses are now worth close to $100,00 after she put it up for auction to raise money for Beirut. However, some of her fans are worried that most bids for the item could be fake.

Last week, the ex-porn star decided to auction off her infamous glasses but the online auction was quickly taken down due to some issues. It was up again on Sunday with the highest bid at $99,900. However, many Twitter users are concerned of the authenticity of the bids.

“People can fake bid on ebay,” @FixDylann commented on Khalifa’s post.

“I said before people can fake bid on eBay most of these bids are probably fake,” @FixDylann added.

“Most eBay bids are fake,” @Brandon_f04 added.

“This isn’t me doubting that people got this money, this just seems like people are putting in fake bids for this and im worried about the donation,” one netizen commented.

Meanwhile, some are convinced that the bids are really fake and the money won’t reach Beirut.

“They’re fake bids. Winning bidder won’t complete the transaction,” @Manny_Diablo commented.

“It will get taken down for fake bids or the money won’t make it to us, just watch,” @Rachaehitlock added.

“And winning bid doesn’t pay,” another wrote.

However, some netizens are positive that the bids are legit. One even shared on Twitter that he joined the auction and wished to bid again after he was outbid.

“If people will pay THOUSANDS for water that touched someone’s a–, they’ll pay HUNDREDS OF THOUSANDS for a piece of history in the porn industry,” one commented.

“@AskeBay my account was blocked from placing new bids after I was outbid?! Can you fix my account please?!” @Chickenbrocolli wrote.

In related news, Khalifa also made headlines last week for a different reason. One man started an AMA thread on Reddit claiming that he was Khalifa’s victim and it went viral. According to the man, he and Khalifa lived together and she shared their intimate videos online without his consent. He was also not aware that Khalifa was already married at the time.

“We dated, never mentioned she was married or that she would cuck her then husband. She would send our intimate videos and pics to him as well as post online to tumblr and reddit its what they were into,” he responded to one question.