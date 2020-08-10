Ex-Porn Star Mia Khalifa’s Glasses Auction For Beirut Is Live Again ‘For Good’

The auction of Mia Khalifa’s infamous glasses ran into trouble over the weekend and was taken down, but it is now live again.

The ex-porn star is doing her part to help Beirut after the massive explosion last week. She is raising money by auctioning off her infamous glasses and the bidding will be open for a week.

“THE AUCTION IS LIVE, for good this time (thank you to eBay and LRC for your help!) HAPPY BIDDING, YA FILTHY ANIMALS!!” Khalifa shared on Twitter along with the listing on eBay.

Khalifa started the bidding on Aug. 6 and after just 11 hours, the bidding reached almost $100,000. Khalifa was overjoyed by the public response and so she updated her fans on Instagram.

“AIWAAAAAA!!! We are almost at $100k in 11 hours!!!! The link is in my bio! LETS GET HALF A MILLION TO THE @lebaneseredcross BY NEXT WEEK!!” she wrote.

However, in another post, she revealed that they came across a problem that caused eBay to take down the auction. She then urged her fans to spam eBay for assistance to “get the auction for Beirut back up.” She stressed that the Lebanese government rejected the help from France and so the people in Lebanon are “alone and in dire need of help.”

“UPDATE: @ebay has been incredible since I’ve gotten a hold of them. We are working on relaunching the auction,” she wrote in one of her latest updates.

The auction is now live and the current bid is at $92,100.

The netizens have mixed opinions about Khalifa putting up her personal stuff for auction, especially since the item is related to her past in the porn industry. Khalifa has been meaning to move on from that part of her life, so some mocked her for bringing it up.

“I thought she was tryna move on,” one user commented.

“See your past career does have some advantages,” another added sarcastically.

Meanwhile, several also thanked Khalifa for her effort in helping Lebanon.

“Thanks for everything you’re doing for Lebanon,” @lonewolfwinter1 wrote.

“Such a beautiful soul thank u for doing everything for your people,” @Umm_Fay wrote.

“You have a big and good heart, Mia. May God bless You,” @unnahElapiat added.