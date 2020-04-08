Ex-pornstar Mia Khalifa issues BURIAL INSTRUCTIONS amid coronavirus lockdown (PHOTOS)

Like a lot of people around the world, coronavirus lockdown has left Mia Khalifa pondering some of the bigger questions that life throws up and the former porn star has come to firm conclusions about how she wants to be buried.

The Beirut-born stunner was set to get married to her fiancée this June, but the special day is at risk of being postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The imperilled wedding and the continuous stream of negative news updates clearly has the ex-pornstar-cum-online influencer feeling blue, as she has issued strict instructions should she shuffle off her mortal coil at this trying time.

“If the world ends before I get a chance to speed walk down the aisle to Robert Sandberg, please bury me in one of the 12 dresses hanging in my closet for our would’ve-been wedding week this June,” she wrote in an Instagram post.

The sultry star even helpfully provided a photo of her donning one of the dozen options, and the image quickly racked up over 1.3 million likes on the social media platform.

Khalifa has been keeping busy during lockdown, regularly posting recent photoshoots, updates about her exercise activity and vociferously imploring people to stay indoors to stem the spread of the coronavirus.

The 27-year-old got engaged to Sandberg in March last year and their wedding date was initially set for some time in 2021. However, the couple later moved the date forward by a whole year amid unfounded rumors that Khalifa was pregnant.

The former adult actress previously married her high school sweetheart, but the pair divorced in 2016.

