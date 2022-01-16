Ex-President of Mali, Ibrahim Boubacar Keita, has died at the age of 76.

Ibrahim Boubacar Keita, who had been in power since 2013, was deposed by a military coup in August 2020.

Former Mali President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita, who was deposed in a military coup in 2020, died on Sunday at the age of 76, according to his family.

Following a long illness, he died at his home in Bamako, the capital.

Keita was elected president in 2013 by a landslide and re-elected five years later.

In August 2020, he was deposed by the military while serving his second year of his new term.

Citizens protested Keita’s government in the weeks leading up to the coup, accusing authorities of failing to combat a growing insurgency in Mali and address the country’s economic woes.

Mali’s military has been chastised around the world for breaking its promise to hold elections in February and extending the transition period to civilian rule.

Mali’s interim president and the leader of the junta that seized power, Assimi Goita, recently announced that elections will be held in 2026.

Mali was hit with new sanctions by the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), West Africa’s main regional bloc, last week.