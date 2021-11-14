Ex-Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs gets a message from Nick Saban.

Former Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs receives a message from Nick Saban.

Alabama football coach Nick Saban is a millionaire.

Getty Images reports.

Henry Ruggs, a former wide receiver for the Las Vegas Raiders, is still dealing with the legal ramifications of a car accident on November 2 that killed Tina Tintor, 23, and her dog.

According to Clark County Nevada district attorney Steve Wolfson, Ruggs faces more than 50 years in prison for four felonies and one misdemeanor, including DUI resulting in death.

There were no red flags about his character when the Raiders chose him in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

Ruggs was known as a hardworking and competitive player coming out of Alabama, but his character was never questioned.

Following the news of the crash, Alabama head football coach Nick Saban said Ruggs “never had any issues” and was a “first-class citizen,” according to Mike Rodak of ALcom.

“I hate it for him,” Saban said, “but we’re also very sensitive to the decision he made and the catastrophic consequences it created for other people, as well as what it will create for him and his future.”

Ruggs was recruited out of high school and coаched for three years in college by Saban.

If he had any character flaws, Sаbаn would be the first to notice.

Ruggs and Devonta Smith have a conversation.

GettyDevontа Smith speaks with Henry Ruggs.

Ruggs made a lot of friends at Alabama, and many of them went on to play in the NFL. Devontа Smith, a wide receiver for the Philadelphia Eagles, could be his best friend.

They shared a room at Alabаmа and remain close friends.

Smith was hit by the news like a ton of bricks.

“First and foremost, my heart breaks for everyone involved, particularly for the family of the young lady who died,” Smith said.

“At first [of the week], it was tough, but just coming in every day and being around the guys, they kind of gathered around me and helped me out а lot.”

