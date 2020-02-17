Ex-security minister: More than 160 terrorists released from prison early in the last seven years

MPs passed emergency anti-terrorism laws in a single day today as ministers race to get strict new measures in place before more extremists are released from prison.

The Terrorist Offenders (Restriction of Early Release) Bill passed its Commons stages without a vote tonight and will now move to the Lords for further scrutiny, with the government aiming to have it on the UK statute book by the end of the month.

The measures, brought forward by Boris Johnson in the wake of the London Bridge and Streatham terror attacks, will end the automatic early release of convicted terrorists halfway through their sentences and make any early release subject to a Parole Board assessment

It came as a former security minister revealed more than 160 convicted terrorists have been released early from prison in the last seven years.

Tory MP John Hayes said he was ‘surprised and disappointed’ by the ‘significant’ numbers revealed in research compiled by the House of Commons Library.

Mr Hayes, who served as security minister from May 2015 to July 2016, said the figures he had obtained did not include offenders who had served fewer than 12 months behind bars.

Speaking in the Commons, Mr Hayes said: ‘I consulted the House of Commons Library, as good members of this House do, and was surprised and disappointed to find that since 2013 something like 163 convicted terrorists have been released early.

‘I excluded from my considerations anyone who’d been serving a sentence of less than a year.

‘Those are just people serving a sentence somewhere between 12 months and more than four years.

‘So leaving aside the short sentences, the more serious terrorist prisoners have been released in significant numbers.

‘Just imagine the effect on our security services and police of having to deal with the possible consequences of those releases.’

Mr Hayes said he expected some of the offenders who were released would have been rehabilitated and de-radicalised but he added ‘that’s not always the case’.

The government’s anti-terror crackdown follows the Streatham terror attack earlier this month, when Sudesh Amman stabbed two bystanders with a knife he had grabbed from a shop. He was shot dead by police.

The 20-year-old was jailed in December 2018 for possessing and distributing terrorist documents, but had been freed midway through his sentence less than a fortnight earlier.

It was the second attack in three months to be carried out by a convicted terrorist, after Usman Khan stabbed and killed two people at Fishmongers’ Hall near London Bridge in November.

He had been released nearly a year earlier, halfway through a 16-year jail sentence.

The Leader of the Commons, Jacob Rees-Mogg, today indicated that ministers expect the Lords to facilitate the swift passage of the new laws.

‘The urgency and the message coming from this House is very clear to them and therefore I expect them to handle this in a reasonable manner,’ he told MPs.

The government’s plans, which will affect around 50 prisoners, aim to make sure terrorist offenders serve at least two-thirds of their sentence before they are considered eligible for release, rather than the current halfway mark.

Before being freed they would need to be reviewed by a panel of specialist judges and psychiatrists at the Parole Board.

The new laws are likely to be challenged by human rights lawyers. They are expected to argue that it is unlawful to change the terms of someone’s jail term after they have been sentenced.