Ex-Shandong Luneng boss Cuca returns to Santos

RIO DE JANEIRO, Aug. 7 (Xinhua) — Santos have appointed former Brazil striker and ex-Shandong Luneng coach Alexi Stival as their manager for the third time.

The 57-year-old, who is better known as Cuca, agreed to an eight-month contract that will take effect immediately, Santos said on their official website on Friday.

He replaces Jesualdo Ferreira, who was sacked on Wednesday after just 15 matches in charge.

Stival, who was capped once for Brazil’s national team in 1991, also managed Santos for brief periods in 2008 and 2018.

His 20-year coaching career has included spells in charge of Flamengo, Palmeiras, Gremio and Chinese Super League team Shandong Luneng, among other teams.

He has been out of work since parting ways with Sao Paulo last December.

Santos will begin their Brazilian Serie A campaign with a home clash against newly promoted Bragantino on Sunday. Enditem