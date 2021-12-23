Ex-Tunisian president vows to win charges of “incitement”

President Kais Saied has been branded “illegitimate” and a “dictator” by Moncef Marzouki.

TUNIS (Tunisia) –

Moncef Marzouki, the former president of Tunisia, has denied charges of incitement against the country leveled by a local court.

On Wednesday, a Tunisian court sentenced Marzouki to four years in prison in his absence on charges of “attacking external state security.”

On his Facebook page, Marzouki said, “The lurking dictator will leave, and the issues for which I was prosecuted will win.” He was referring to incumbent President Kais Saied.

“On the orders of an illegitimate president,” the former president said, his prison sentence was “issued by a miserable judge.”

“I was tried more than once during the reign of former President Habib Bourguiba (1957-1987), and I was tried more than once during the reign of former President Zine El Abidine Ben Ali (1987-2011), and now a verdict has been issued against me during the reign of Kais Saied,” he said, vowing to win the charges he claims were ordered by Saied.

Marzouki’s statements elicited no immediate response from the Tunisian judiciary or the presidency.

Saied, on the other hand, has repeatedly stated that he is working to serve the interests of his country while also emphasizing the judiciary’s independence.

Tunisia issued an international arrest warrant for Marzouki in November following statements he made in October.

The International Francophonie Summit will be held on September 15th.

Marzouki told France 24’s Arabic channel that he tried to stop the summit from taking place in Tunisia because he thought it would support “the coup,” referring to Saied’s seizure of near-total power.

Marzouki, Tunisia’s president from 2011 to 2014, accused Saied of dividing the country.

Tunisia’s president retaliated by threatening to revoke diplomatic passports from anyone who seeks outside assistance to “hit” Tunisian interests.

On July 25, Saied deposed the government, suspended parliament, and assumed executive power.

While he claims that his “exceptional measures” are being taken to “save” the country, critics accuse him of planning a coup.

Saied, who took office in 2019 for a five-year term, denies that he suspended the Constitution’s work, claiming that he took extraordinary measures within the framework of the Constitution to protect the state from an “imminent danger.”

*Ibrahim Mukhtar is the author of this piece.