Ex-UAW president charged after he and other union officials ’embezzled more than $1M for luxuries’

Prosecutors have charged the former president of the United Auto Workers with corruption, alleging he conspired with others at the labor union to embezzle more than $1 million.

The federal government has been marching toward Gary Jones for months, following a series of guilty pleas from others in a sweeping investigation of UAW leaders living the high life.

Jones was charged Thursday in an ‘information’ – a court document which signals that he is likely to plead guilty to corruption.

Jones served as president of the UAW for around 18 months, before quitting his post in November and resigning his membership. His ritzy home in Canton, Michigan was raided by the FBI and IRS last August.

Nine union officials and an official’s spouse have pleaded guilty since 2017 in relation to the embezzlement of union funds.

The court filing against Jones describes a $1 million scheme to pocket cash and enjoy luxuries, starting in 2010, long before he rose to the presidency.

Jones and other officials set up accounts that were supposed to be used for legitimate conference expenses in California. Instead, according to the government, officials used the money to pay for ‘private villas, high-end liquor and meal expenses, golfing apparel, golf clubs and green fees.’

For example, Jones ordered more than $13,000 worth of cigars from a shop in Arizona in 2015, according to the court document.

The UAW, which is based in Detroit, has about 400,000 members and is best known for representing workers at Fiat Chrysler, General Motors and Ford Motor.

Jones ‘spearheaded last year’s 40-day strike at General Motors’, The New York Post reports.

TechCrunch claims the strike cost the company upwards of $2 billion in potential profit.

The latest person to plead guilty in the UAW scheme was Edward ‘Nick’ Robinson, on Monday.

Robinson was based at the labor union’s Region 5 office near St. Louis, which was led by Jones until Jones became UAW president in 2018.

The government said Robinson fraudulently obtained $500,000 to $700,000 and gave at least $60,000 to Jones.

Vance Pearson, another Jones ally from his time in St. Louis, pleaded guilty in February. He succeeded Jones as head of the regional office.

The UAW expressed disgust about the allegations against Jones, who marched in Detroit’s Labor Day parade in September, just days after agents seized golf clubs and more than $30,000 from his home in Canton Township.

‘This is a violation of trust, a violation of the sacred management of union dues, and goes against everything we believe in as a union,’ the UAW said.

The union now is led by Rory Gamble, who has promised to reform the culture in the UAW’s top ranks. As part of that effort, a Michigan vacation home built on union property for retired President Dennis Williams is listed for sale at $1.3 million.

The scandal caused tension between GM and Fiat Chrysler. GM filed a racketeering lawsuit against the rival, alleging it was able to negotiate valuable labor concessions with the UAW in exchange for payoffs at a job training center. Three Fiat Chrysler officials pleaded guilty.