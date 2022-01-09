Ex-vaccine taskforce chief recommends ending mass vaccinations and treating Covid like the flu.

Ministers, according to Dr. Clive Dix, must examine whether the current booster campaign protects the vulnerable.

After the booster campaign, the UK should stop mass vaccinations, treat Covid-19 like flu, and learn to live with the virus, according to the former head of the country’s vaccine taskforce.

Dr. Clive Dix called for a return to “new normalcy” amid mounting concern among health officials about the lack of a post-pandemic strategy.

“We need to assess whether we should use the current booster campaign to ensure the vulnerable are protected,” he said.

Vaccination of the entire population in the UK should now be phased out.”

Ministers, according to Dr. Dix, should support research into Covid immunity that includes B-cells, which are part of the immune system and develop from stem cells in the bone marrow, and T-cells (white blood cells), in addition to antibodies.

He believes that this will aid in the development of vaccines for people who are vulnerable to Covid variants.

“We must now manage disease rather than virus spread.”

As a result, the future goal is to prevent vulnerable groups from progressing to severe disease.”

As of 9 a.m. on Sunday, the UK had recorded 141,472 lab-confirmed Covid-19 cases.

Another 97 people died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19, bringing the total number of people who died to 150,154.

According to separate figures released by the Office for National Statistics, there have now been 174,000 deaths in the UK involving Covid-19.

By January 8, the UK had received 51,950,528 first doses of Covid-19 vaccine, up 30,713 from the previous day, according to government figures.

There have been 47,677,951 second doses delivered, up 45,468 from the previous year.

A total of 35,499,486 booster and third doses have been administered, an increase of 225,541 from the previous day.

Fourth doses have been approved in countries such as Israel, but the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) in the United Kingdom has ruled that they are not currently required because most older people who had received boosters were still well protected against Omicron three months after the booster campaign began.

Three months after receiving a booster jab, the UK Health Security Agency reported that protection for over-65s was around 90%.

Professor Anthony Harnden, the JCVI’s deputy chair, said the committee was tracking Omicron’s impact on the elderly and vulnerable on a weekly basis.

