Ex-Wales international Robinson new Jets coach in A-League

NEWCASTLE, Australia – The Newcastle Jets have signed former Wales international Carl Robinson as head coach of the A-League team on a 3 1-2-year deal.

The 43-year-old Robinson will arrive in Newcastle before the Jets play Central Coast on Sunday. He will take over the team on Monday from interim coach Craig Deans.

Newcastle is last in the 11-team A-League with two wins and four draws in 15 matches.

Robinson had a 15-year professional football career, playing 52 internationals with Wales and more than 400 games in the English Premier League, Championship and Major League Soccer.

The former Vancouver Whitecaps’ coach replaces Ernie Merrick, who was fired in early January.

During his five-year career in Canada, Robinson became the longest-serving coach in Whitecaps history and steered them to three appearances in the MLS playoffs and to the MLS western conference semifinals twice.

He left the club in 2018 to take an 18-month break from the game.

Robinson was in Newcastle in mid-January to meet the club and watch a training session as well as the Jets’ 2-0 loss to Melbourne City.

“I am thrilled to be taking charge of the Jets. Everything I have seen about the club so far has been top-class, they are desperate for success and, hopefully, we can achieve that together,” Robinson said in a statement.

