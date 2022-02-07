Exam boards release advance information for this summer’s exams for GCSEs and A-levels in 2022.

Exam boards release early information for this summer’s exams for GCSEs and A-levels in 2022.

On Monday, the information will be available on exam board websites, covering approximately 300 specifications across GCSE, AS, and A-levels.

Teenagers in England will find out what topics they will be tested on in the GCSE and A-level exams this summer on Monday.

Exams will be given this summer for the first time since the Covid-19 pandemic, which forced them to be postponed for the previous two years.

Teenagers will receive advance information as part of a set of “adaptations” aimed at making this summer’s exams more approachable to make up for the disruption to learning experienced by young people during the pandemic.

On Monday, the information will be available on exam board websites, covering approximately 300 specifications across GCSE, AS, and A-levels.

Students will be told what topics they will be quizzed on in some subjects, such as math, whereas in English language, they may learn what genre and period the unseen texts used in the exam relate to.

Without providing the exact questions that will appear, the measure is intended to boost students’ confidence and help them focus their revision.

Students will have a choice of topics to study in GCSE history and geography, while they will be given formulae sheets in their exams listing key equations in GCSE math and science.

“Exams are the best and fairest form of assessment,” Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi said. “We firmly intend for them to take place this summer, giving students a fair chance to show what they know.”

“We recognize that students have faced challenges as a result of the pandemic, which is why we’ve prioritized fairness for them in our plans.”

The revision aids published today, as well as a variety of other adaptations, will ensure that they do themselves justice in their exams this summer.”

Aside from the adaptations, papers will be graded more generously this summer than in a typical exam year, with the assessment watchdog Ofqual setting grade boundaries at a “midway point” between 2021 and the last time exams were held in 2019.

The “generous approach to grading,” according to Jo Saxton, Ofqual’s chief regulator, will provide a “safety-net” for students.

Because of this, Ofqual waited until the 7th of February to release the advance information.

UK news summary from Infosurhoy.

GCSEs and A-levels 2022: Exam boards publish advance information for this summer’s exams