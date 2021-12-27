Examine the proposed Pennsylvania state Senate map’s performance in each category.

This piece is part of a year-long reporting project in Pennsylvania focused on redistricting and gerrymandering.

It is made possible thanks to the contributions of Spotlight PA members and Votebeat, a project dedicated to election integrity and voting access.

Kate Huangpu of Spotlight Pennsylvania contributed to this article.

HARRISBURG — A proposed redrawing of the Pennsylvania Senate map would likely maintain the chamber’s partisan composition while improving traditional fairness metrics.

The Legislative Reapportionment Commission, a five-member panel comprised of top legislative leaders from both the House and Senate, as well as an independent chair, drew up the map.

Senators Kim Ward (R, Westmoreland) and Jay Costa (D, Allegheny) said they took the lead on their chamber’s map and worked closely throughout the process.

During a meeting in December, it was unanimously passed.

Unlike the contested preliminary House map, there will be a vote on the 16th.

The public has until the middle of January to submit comments online or at meetings.

After that, the panel has 30 days to consider the feedback before voting on a final map that could be challenged in court.

A separate process is used to design and approve the state’s congressional map.

“There’s still a lot of work to be done,” Ward said.

“You do this from morning to night, but it’s been an honor to be a part of it and to hear from the public.”

And we did take into account a lot of what the public said.”

The proposed Senate map, in contrast to the House plan, is much friendlier to incumbents.

Nonetheless, it meets the fairness standards set forth in the state constitution and upheld by the courts.

Compactness, contiguity, minimal splits, and equal population are all specified in the Pennsylvania Constitution for state House and Senate districts.

Here’s how the proposal compares on those and other criteria:

MY MAP: Use the search box above to see your old and new legislative districts.

a tight fit

Compact districts are designed to be as close and tidy as possible.

This is to keep any protrusions from being isolated from the rest of the…

Latest News from Infosurhoy