Russia’s President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Donald Trump have released a rare joint statement, marking the 75th anniversary of the historic meeting between Soviet and American troops on the Elbe River.

The meeting that occurred on April 25, 1945 “heralded the decisive defeat of the Nazi regime,” which was ultimately destroyed a couple weeks after. But most importantly, it clearly showed how the two nations can cooperate, the statement reads.

The ‘Spirit of the Elbe’ is an example of how our countries can put aside differences, build trust, and cooperate in pursuit of a greater cause.

On Elbe Day, the allies who had been fighting the common enemy for years already finally met each other in person. Soldiers of the Red Army 5th Guards, led by General Alexey Zhadov, shook hands with their brothers-in-arms from the US First Army of General Courtenay Hodges at the bomb-shattered bridge over the famous German river.

“The meeting on the Elbe represented a culmination of tremendous efforts by the many countries and peoples,” the Trump-Putin statement reads. “This common struggle required enormous sacrifice by millions of soldiers, sailors, and citizens in multiple theaters of war.”

As we work today to confront the most important challenges of the 21st century, we pay tribute to the valor and courage of all those who fought together to defeat fascism. Their heroic feat will never be forgotten.

While the US and Russia are cooperating – to a certain extent – on anti-terrorism and coronavirus, relations between Washington and Moscow have been as very far from amiable as possible over the past few years. The ‘blame Russia for everything’ sentiment persists among a large section of the US establishment. Any attempts at cooperation – like the recent delivery of supplies by the Russian military to New York – send the anti-Russia crowd into a frenzy, as it tries hard to paint even the most friendly gestures from Moscow as something evil.

