Exhausted pub owners are urging the government to reinstate last summer’s outdoor dining initiatives.

Exhausted pub owners are urging the government to reinstate last summer’s outdoor dining measures in order to boost British pubs.

Despite the lifting of the harsh restrictions, the aftershocks of Covid precautions continue.

Because the sector is still “far from normal,” publicans and restaurateurs hope the government restores emergency outdoor dining and keeps VAT rates low.

Business owners said they welcomed the plan B measures being eased, which Boris Johnson said would happen next week, but that they still need help due to “invisible financial pressures” and a “catastrophic” Christmas.

Even though the restrictions have been lifted, the aftershocks of Covid precautions continue, according to Nick de Sousa, owner of The Lead Station and Tariff and Dale in Manchester.

“People can’t see the financial damage – things may appear to be back to normal, but they aren’t,” he explained to me.

“There is a significant amount of legacy debt.”

For many people, rent remains an issue.

“I’d like to see the emergency outdoor dining allowances reinstated because they were extremely helpful in the past and would be again.

“I understand that if given the chance, people will travel abroad, which is a good thing, but it could also be a challenge for us.”

Hospitality executives have been pleading with the government for months to extend the VAT cut, which is currently at 12.5% but will return to 20% in April.

Because “legacy debt and loans continue to bite,” executives are also hoping for more business rate relief and an extension of the rent moratorium.

“Really, we need VAT back to 5%, and a lot of businesses will need grants,” Tom Shiers, who runs FUP Burger in pubs across East Anglia, told i.

“When people hear there are no restrictions, they assume everything is back to normal, but this is not the case.

The holidays were a disaster.

“Customer trust is still eroded, and many people are nervous.”

Winter is difficult in our industry in any case, but it’s even more difficult during a pandemic, which we’re still in.”

Others stated that it is still unclear what will happen in the long run.

“After yet another setback and numerous false dawns, now is the time to support the sector for the long term with measures that will enable pubs and brewers to thrive as the heartbeats of our local communities and economies,” said British Beer and Pub Association chief executive Emma McClarkin.

