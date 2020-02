Paintings are seen at the new exhibition “Caravaggio-Bernini. Baroque in Rome” at the Rijksmuseum in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, Feb. 12, 2020. More than 70 masterpieces by Caravaggio, Bernini and their contemporaries are on display. The paintings and sculptures are on loan to the Rijksmuseum from museums and private collections around the world. (Photo by Sylvia Lederer/Xinhua)