Exhibition on Holocaust researchers opens at UN headquarters

UNITED NATIONS, Jan. 28 (Xinhua) — An exhibition on Holocaust researchers kicked off Tuesday at the UN headquarters on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz concentration camp.

The exhibition — Crimes Uncovered: The First Generation of Holocaust Researchers — presents the real-life stories of about 20 Jewish academics who documented, collected and secured evidence of the crimes committed against the Jewish people during the Holocaust.

One of the exhibition board introduced Tuviah Friedman, a Polish-born researcher, who made an important contribution to the prosecution of Nazi perpetrators. He lost almost his entire family during the Holocaust.

On another board was the story of Rachel Auerbach, a writer born in East Europe, who ran a soup kitchen in the Warsaw Ghetto and worked for an underground archive during the war.

At the opening ceremony of the exhibition, UN Undersecretary-General for Global Communications Melissa Fleming said the Nazis endeavored to remove all traces of their genocide actions, “but as we will see today, they did not succeed. They failed to silence the record.”

She said this exhibition tells “the history of how, even as the Nazis and their collaborators were carrying out their genocidal campaign, records were kept by their targets.”

German Permanent Representative to the UN Christoph Heusgen said that Germans understand their responsibility for keeping the memory of the Holocaust alive.

“Let us pass on the learning from the past,” he said.

Also at the ceremony, a 92-year-old survivor of the Holocaust shared her personal story of the Jews being persecuted during World War II.

The ongoing exhibition is produced by the House of the Wannsee Conference Memorial and Educational Site and Touro College Berlin in cooperation with The Wiener Library.

Its installation at the UN is organized by the UN Department of Global Communication and the German Permanent Mission to the UN.