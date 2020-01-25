Exit-entry emergency services available for Chinese during Spring Festival holiday

BEIJING, Jan. 23 (Xinhua) — China will continue providing exit and entry emergency services for its citizens during the upcoming Spring Festival holiday, the National Immigration Administration (NIA) announced Thursday.

Exit and entry departments nationwide will offer emergency passport services and visa application assistance to those whose relatives or friends are facing an emergency travel situation abroad, the NIA said, adding that convenient customs clearance will also be provided by border check agencies.

In 2019, immigration administrations granted exit and entry convenience to Chinese citizens involved in 352 overseas emergency cases, most of which were traffic accidents, said the NIA.

The NIA reminded all Chinese to watch out for their personal safety and belongings while traveling abroad during the Spring Festival holiday.