EXO’s Baekhyun Begs Fans To ‘Wear A Mask’ Amid COVID-19 Pandemic: ‘So Frustrating’

EXO member Baekhyun is pleading with his fans and followers to follow health protocols for the COVID-19 pandemic and wear their masks properly.

On Sunday, Baekhyun received a message from a concerned fan telling him to wear a face mask and to be careful during these times. The EXO member assured the fan that his mask is “practically stuck” to his face and gave out some reminders of his own for those not abiding by safety measures.

“Don’t worry about me and please, everyone must wear a mask!!” Baekhyun said in a tweet, which has garnered over 210,000 likes as of Monday. “Please! I beg you!!! I’m like this!! So frustrating. Don’t wear it on your chin, please!!!!!”

Experts have strongly advised that a mask should be worn at all times, especially when in crowded public places, to help curb the spread of the coronavirus. However, some have been sporting the wrong kind of personal protective equipment or lowering their face coverings down to their chins.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention explained that it is crucial for the mask to cover the mouth and nose. Wearing it on the chin defeats the purpose of covering parts of the face that can prevent the entrance of the coronavirus.

Fans showed support for Baekhyun’s reminder, with some sharing their own advice regarding how to stay healthy during the pandemic.

“My mom said we need to eat a lot of herbal food to boost our immune!! rest well baekhyun!!” one fan wrote.

“Yaasssss, keep use the mask until everything getting better,” another fan said.

“We always do. Even though I hate it coz yah it’s uncomfortable,” another Twitter user commented.

Some also expressed concern for Baekhyun, who has kept busy releasing songs and preparing for a music festival.

“Please be safe and take care of yourself! Don’t get sick please! Make sure to relax when you have free time and to eat plenty of good food,” one fan said.

In another tweet, Baekhyun hinted that he needed rest but couldn’t because of his hectic schedule, saying, “When do I really rest? I’m really really busy these days!!”