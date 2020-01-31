Expanding the portfolio? Jeff Bezos and girlfriend Lauren Sanchez enjoy lunch with Anna Wintour

Jeff Bezos and his girlfriend Lauren Sanchez enjoyed lunch with Vogue editor Anna Wintour on Tuesday as the smitten pair continue their loved up tour of New York City.

The billionaire owner of The Washington Post, 56, was spotted leaving Sant Ambroeus in the West Village with former news host Lauren. Wintour left the restaurant separately but the trio are understood to have dined together.

Their outing comes days after it emerged Lauren, 50, told her brother of her extramarital affair with Bezos before he eventually sold the story to the National Enquirer.

Wearing a green suede jacket, a grey shirt, black chinos and sunglasses Bezos smiled as he left the pricey Italian eatery where main courses cost up to $63. Girlfriend Lauren kept her look simple, wearing a black shirt, skirt with button detail and thigh high leather black boots. Wintour, 70, wore her trademark glasses and a fur jacket.

The smitten couple have already been pictured arm in arm playing tourists in New York City. The two lovebirds were seen grabbing lunch at Friedman’s, a restaurant in Midtown Manhattan earlier in the week.

On Tuesday Sanchez walked ahead of Bezos as they left Sant Ambroeus. She opted to go without a jacket, despite the cold weather, and held onto the businessman’s hand as they made their way to their car.

Both Sanchez and Bezos had big smiles on their faces, despite the recent revelation from federal prosecutors they they obtained evidence that proved Sanchez’s brother Michael had sold texts Sanchez had sent him containing her intimate conversations with Bezos to the National Enquirer for $200,000.

Bezos himself has long pushed the suggestion that Saudi Arabia was involved as the Enquirer’s source.

It is not known what the lunch between Wintour, Bezos and Sanchez was in aid of. Bezos bought The Washington Post for $250 million cash in 2013. Wintour has been at the helm of Conde Nast’s flagship magazine Vogue since 1988.

The publisher, facing losses and layoffs, sold W magazine in June last year after putting it up for sale alongside Brides and Golf Digest.

Bezos, the 56-year-old Amazon founder and world’s richest man, and former broadcast news anchor Sanchez were seen disembarking a helicopter before getting into a dark SUV Sunday. Sanchez followed behind him with her daughter Eleanor, who she shares with her ex Patrick Whitesell.

Later that night, the pair were seen heading to a performance of West Side Story on Broadway, as a dapper Bezos tenderly held onto both Sanchez’s arm and hand.

The couple were fresh in from Washington D.C., where they held a bash the night before at Bezos’ new $23 million mansion, which was attended by Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner, Bill Gates and Ben Stiller.

The Amazon founder purchased the 11-bedroom, 25-bathroom home in 2016 and it underwent three years of renovations and construction.

They were seen climbing new public art installation the Vessel earlier in the week. The 150ft tall spiral staircase, comprised of 2,500 steps covering 154 flights of stairs, offers views across New York City.

In January 2019, the Enquirer exposed Bezos’ extramarital affair with Sanchez. The same week he abruptly announced a separation from his wife of 26 years, and has been romantically linked with Sanchez ever since.

Included in the tabloid’s exposé was a quote from a text message from Bezos that the Journal says Lauren had sent to her brother in May 2018.

Despite the ongoing drama, Bezos and Sanchez have put on an united front.

The Wall Street Journal reported prosecutors in NYC obtained documents including a May 10, 2018 text message sent from Sanchez’s phone to her brother Michael, containing her intimate texts with Bezos.

The Journal said it had reviewed the text messages as well as a $200,000 payment Michael received from the Enquirer under an October 2018 contract.

Prosecutors obtained the documents in an ongoing investigation into Bezos’ allegation that the Enquirer tried to extort him by threatening to publish his nude pictures, as well as whether his phone was hacked.

Last week, Bezos’ investigators, endorsed by U.N. officials, indicated that the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia had sent malicious code in a WhatsApp message that compromised Bezos’ cell phone.

Saudi Arabia denies hacking Bezos’ phone. The Enquirer claims that Michael was their source for the bombshell story that revealed Bezos’ affair, while Michael denies he had anything to do with it.

‘In September of 2018, Michael Sanchez began providing all materials and information to our reporters,’ a spokesman for American Media told the Journal.

The spokesman said that any suggestion that a third party, such as Saudi Arabia, ‘was involved in or in any way influenced our reporting is false.’

Michael told the Journal in an emailed statement: ‘With spoon-fed lies and half-truths, Wall Street Journal keeps getting it wrong.’

Bezos’ ex-wife MacKenzie Bezos recently sold $370 million worth of the Amazon stock she received in her divorce settlement.

A year-end Securities and Exchange Commission filing on Friday revealed that MacKenzie sold 202,000 shares of Amazon stock at some point during 2019, worth more than $370 million at current prices. Their divorce was finalized in April 2019, with Jeff keeping 75 percent of the couple’s stock, and MacKenzie receiving shares worth roughly $35 billion at the time.