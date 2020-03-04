Expected Barcelona lineup for Real Madrid El Clasico as Martin Braithwaite starts

Martin Braithwaite is in line to make his first La Liga start for Barcelona in their crunch derby clash with Real Madrid

Barcelona are expected to hand shock emergency signing Martin Braithwaite a start when they face Real Madrid in the El Clasico.

The two teams are neck and neck in the race for the La Liga title, with Barcelona just two points ahead of Real.

That means that whoever wins the derby match will go top of the table as we reach the business end of the season.

With that in mind, Barcelona boss Quique Setien is set to make several changes from the side which drew 1-1 with Napoli in the first leg of their Champions League last 16 tie.

The most high profile of those involves Braithwaite, who is likely to make his first La Liga start since joining the club.

With both Luis Suarez and Ousmane Dembele out injured, Braithwaite will lead the line alongside Lionel Messi and Antoine Griezmann .

The experienced Jordi Alba has been declared fully fit and is expected to replace Junior Firpo at left-back.

Lining up at centre back will be Gerard Pique, who is said to have fully recovered from an ankle problem which cut short his game against Napoli.

Samuel Umtiti partnered him at the Stadio San Paolo and is likely to continue for the El Clasico.

With Sergi Roberto out with a muscle tear, Nelson Semedo will complete the back four.

In the centre of the park, it seems unlikely that Setien will differ too much from the trio which started against Napoli.

Sergio Busquets will act as the pivot, while Frankie de Jong and Ivan Rakitic are expected be tasked with creating the chances.

Speaking ahead of the game, Setien said: “We will be a daring team, we will try to have the ball and defend when they have it.

“As before with Real Betis and Las Palmas, we will be a daring team, pressing and wanting the ball. Madrid must be respected.

“It will be competitive, there will be phases that we control and others that we will not.”

Barcelona’s expected lineup: Ter Stegen; Semedo, Pique, Umtiti, Alba; De Jong, Busquets, Rakitic; Messi, Brathwaite, Griezmann