Expected Liverpool lineup for Chelsea FA Cup tie as Virgil van Dijk and Sadio Mane start

Liverpool will look to bounce back from their shock defeat at Watford on Sunday with a tricky tie against Chelsea tonight – but who will be in Jurgen Klopp’s side?

The FA Cup tie of the fifth round takes place this evening at Stamford Bridge as Frank Lampard’s Chelsea host Liverpool.

The Reds come into the game off the back of the shock 3-0 defeat to Watford on Saturday evening as they put in their worst display in years.

And despite it being a cup tie, Jurgen Klopp will be looking for an instant reply to ensure his side do not fall into a slump in the Premier League.

The Kop manager gave a rather tetchy response when asked how he will line up for this evening’s game in his pre-match press conference.

“We have to make a decision: do we talk about the line-up or not?” Klopp said.

“I decided we don’t talk about the line-up and that means we cannot talk about single players.

“All fit players are in contention – that obviously includes Taki as well.

“If you tell me the Chelsea line-up, I will give you our line-up.

“I don’t want to gamble with it or whatever, line-ups are decisive and as long as we don’t know anything about the opponent, we cannot give anything away. That’s how it is.”

Alisson could well be rested in goal with Adrian stepping in, but don’t expect too many other changes in defence.

Dejan Lovren could well be dropped for Joe Gomez, while James Milner could fill in at left-back to give Andy Robertson a rest.

Youngster Curtis Jones will be hoping he gets the nod in midfield again, while Takumi Minamino is in one to start either in the middle of the park or on the wing.

Cult hero Divock Origi is likely to start up front, while one of Sadio Mane or Mohamed Salah should also be in the XI, with the other rested.

Kick off from ‘The Bridge’ will be at 7:45pm, with BBC One showing the game live.

Liverpool XI (4-4-3): Adrian, Gomez, Matip, Van Dijk, Milner; Jones, Lallana, Oxlade-Chamberlain; Minamino, Mane, Origi