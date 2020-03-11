Expected Man City lineup for Man Utd match as Pep Guardiola makes four changes

Manchester City could be without midfield general Kevin de Bruyne when they go away to bitter rivals Manchester United this afternoon

Manchester City will aim to avenge their previous defeat at home to Manchester United when they make the short trip to Old Trafford this afternoon.

The Premier League champions were beaten 2-1 by their arch-rivals at the Etihad back in December, with Nicolas Otamendi’s late goal not enough to spark a comeback after first-half Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial strikes.

Nevertheless, City are in a rich vein of form right now having claimed five straight wins in all competitions – including in the Carabao Cup final last weekend.

And another victory today will see them strengthen their grip on second-place as we head into the business end of the campaign.

Pep Guardiola could be without Kevin de Bruyne at Old Trafford, however, as he continues to recover from a shoulder injury he picked up at Wembley last Sunday.

The midfield general was facing a race against time to be fit for today’s crunch derby clash, yet he could still be named him on the bench.

“He is getting better,” Guardiola said on Friday. “Today we didn’t train and tomorrow he will improve.

“This morning he was with the physio and he said he feels better. Not perfect, but he feels better. We will see.”

Aymeric Laporte is also out for City after sustaining a hamstring injury in last month’s 2-1 win away at Real Madrid in the Champions League.

In goal, Ederson is expected to replace Claudio Bravo, who got the nod in Wednesday’s 1-0 win away at Sheffield Wednesday in the FA Cup.

Kyle Walker, Fernandinho, Nicolas Otamendi and Benjamin Mendy should make up Guardiola’s back four.

The Spaniard is likely to deploy a midfield three consisting of Bernardo Silva, Rodri and David Siva.

Riyad Mahrez should start on the right flank, with Raheem Sterling over on the left.

And leading the City line is bound to be Sergio Aguero, who has scored in his last two appearances.

Man City predicted lineup vs Man Utd (4-3-3): Ederson; Walker, Fernandinho, Otamendi, Mendy; B.Silva, Rodri, D.Silva; Mahrez, Aguero, Sterling